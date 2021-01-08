We continue to hear stories from congressional leaders about what they went through the day of the riot.
Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois says he was in the Senate chamber at the time, preparing to count the votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory. He said a secret service agent broke into the chamber and dragged Vice President Mike Pence off the podium.
They soon learned the rioters had breached the Capitol and were inside. They were first told to sit in their chairs, then were later told to evacuate. Durbin said they ran out of the chamber.
Durbin was ordered to evacuate to another room with other high-ranking members, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
"I never dreamed this would happen in the U.S. Capitol building, a place I've worked since i was in college. a place I respect and revere. I've often said to myself, Durbin, if you ever reach a point where looking at that Capitol dome under the lights doesn't stir your heart," Durbin said. "If you don't stand in the rotunda in the darkness of night alone and feel a stirring about being an American, then its time to quit. I still have that feeling."
Durbin said senators were running out of the chamber when rioters made their way to Senate floor. He said said he never dreamed something like what happened Wednesday would ever happen. He called it an attack on our government, and said every should be furious about it.
"It was a group of extremists determined disrupt the government of the United States and do damage to the building and property of American people. Their attack came after they were whipped into a frenzy by the president with his disinformation, who gave them instructions to march on the capitol, and he urged them to 'Fight like hell and march to the capitol.'"
Durbin said after this attack on the capitol, he hopes Congress will finally come together to address the threat of domestic terrorism, including violent right wing extremists.
Durbin is the lead author of the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act. The bill, which passed the House of Representatives earlier this year, has been blocked by McConnell.
We're also hearing from Republican Rep. Mike Bost of Illinois' 12th District. He spoke with Local 6 over Zoom on Friday.
During the siege on the Capitol by Trump supporters, Bost had actually returned to his office in a building across the street. He and his staff walked outside to watch what was unfolding, when he said this happened: "A very loud went off, which I'm pretty sure was a, um, crowd deterring grenade that went off. You know, a shock grenade. Sounded like a large blast. I looked at my staff and said 'We need to go back into the office, and we'll figure it out from there.'"
"This was not and is not — I will not say, 'Oh, this was OK.' It is not OK. It was not OK. Four people are now dead," Bost said.
He went on to say that he feels the same about this group as he did about Black Lives Matter movement protests — that is, that every American has the right to peacefully demonstrate, but it's never OK to turn to violence.
Local 6 also asked the congressman how he envisions working with democrats in the House amid the fractures in our government.
"I will use my power under the Constitution to try and advance those things that are positive for my district and for this nation, and will continue to do so. I will also stand in opposition if there's something that they try to do that I believe is a violation of our constitutional rights and/or ideas, which I do not believe in nor do my district believe," Bost said.