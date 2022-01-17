CHICAGO (AP) — A new state law lets homeowners in Illinois request the removal of racist language from property deeds, decades after the language was deemed unenforceable and outlawed.
WBEZ reports that restrictive covenants barring Black people from owning a property or labeling properties “white only” can be edited more easily due to the change.
Such deeds and covenants were considered legally binding in the U.S. from 1916 until 1948, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled they were unenforceable. Later, the 1968 Fair Housing Act made them illegal.
State Sen. Adriane Johnson, a Buffalo Grove Democrat, was among the new Illinois law’s sponsors.
Johnson says the covenants aren’t enforceable, but making it simpler to edit them is “another way of righting the wrongs from the past.”
