CHICAGO, IL — As Illinois coped with state-mandated lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Illinoisians filing for unemployment jumped to over one million and new data shows the U.S. gross domestic product shrank at a rate of 32.9% during the second quarter.
An additional 24,712 Illinoisians filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total new jobless claims to 1.55 million since COVID-19 started impacting the state's economy, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
This after a week of shocking economic data revealed the U.S. experienced the sharpest quarterly downturn in history during the second quarter.
Additionally, the Illinois Policy Institute says the GDP shrank at an annualized rate of 32.9%, which is the largest quarterly decline ever recorded. Meanwhile, the institute says the data confirmed GDP declined at an annual rate of 5% during the first quarter.
The institute says this likely means Illinois' economy shrank by nearly $86 billion from April through June, or $940 million per day, during COVID-19 related shutdowns. The Institute says these numbers come from national data released July 30, estimating the U.S. gross domestic product suffered its largest quarterly decline on the record.
The institute clarifies GDP represents the total dollar value of all goods and services produced over a specific time period and is sum of all private households and government expenditures. Changes in real GDP are closely related to changes in living standards.
The institute says even after two record income tax hikes and the longest economic expansion on record, Illinois only had $1.2 million in its rainy-day fund at the start of the crisis - which is enough to fund 15 minutes' worth of state spending. This means, not only could the state not offset declining revenues, but also couldn't give state aid to struggling businesses. Meanwhile, the institute says, many people filing for unemployment waited many days to receive their benefits, or are still waiting.
The latest GDP figures come just before the July jobs reports, scheduled to be released Aug. 7, which will offer insight as to whether the national economy continued to pick up steam or if second-wave concerns and the reinstatement of lockdown measures in some states have dampened the national recovery. The institute says both of these reports will likely inform the current debate in Congress on what exactly will make its way into the next federal stimulus bill.