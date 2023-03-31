The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has released a statement, giving emergency preparedness advice. IEMA Director Alecia Tate-Nadeau says, "the entire state will be affected, and this is one of the worst predicted storms we’ve seen in years."
Tate-Nadeau advises those who are in the line of storms to pull out their weather radios and let their families know where to go if there is a weather emergency.
Long track tornadoes are possible as the storm continues to expand. The release states, "Illinois averages 53 tornadoes per year and ranks fourth in the United States for the most tornadoes per square mile."
IEMA also advises everyone to have a plan for themselves, their families and if they are still at work, the workplace.
Other recommendations include having a communication method other than cell phones in case of signal loss; knowing the difference between a watch, a warning, and an emergency; ensuring at least one person is keeping an eye on the forecast; turning on weather alerts on your phone; and knowing how to turn off electricity, gas and water.
IEMA mentions a "go bag" as well, which is an emergency kit that could sustain your family for at least three days during power outages or evacuations. A few things IEMA says to include are as follows: water, nonperishable food, flashlight and batteries, cash, cell phone charger, paper towels and disinfectant wipes, medicine and any additional items that you may need.
As a reminder, you should only run generators outside and never in enclosed spaces.
Insuring your property and possessions along with making an inventory of possessions using lists and photos or videos is also recommended by IEMA.
To make sure that your records are kept safe, IEMA says to keep them in a secure waterproof container.
For more information about Illinois' Severe Weather Preparedness Guide, click here.