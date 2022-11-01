SPRINGFILED, IL — University of Illinois students and community members are sharing their celebrations and traditions with others at the Illinois State Museum's newest exhibition, "Honrando a Nuestros Ancestros: The Bridge Between the Living and the Dead."
According to a Monday release, the exhibit is a result of a collaboration between the Mexican Cultural Center DuPage, Hispanic Women of Springfield, and students from the Diversity Center at the University of Illinois Springfield.
The exhibit features five ofrendas, and ten brightly colored alebrijes, created by Mexican artists, the release explains.
Program Coordinator of Hispanic/Latinx outreach at the UIS Diversity Center, Daniel Aguilar explained, “Our celebrations and traditions we do in our homes are worth sharing with others. For UIS students, placing the photos of their loved ones was a surreal moment. Now their loved ones are present and in a place of honor for the world to see.”
The exhibition is on view through January 2.
In addition to the exhibition, the Hispanic Women of Springfield, UIS Diversity Center, and ISM will host a family day at the museum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Illinois State Museum Director of Interpretation Jenn Edginton explained, “This family day is an opportunity for visitors to learn more about the Mexican and Latinx cultures from the communities themselves. It also brings the vibrancy of Día de los Muertos to the Museum, as we remember, learn, and celebrate together.”