CHICAGO, IL– On Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed HB 12 into law which expands access to family and medical leave for educational support staff in school districts, public universities, and community colleges.
HB 12 allows school employees who have been employed for at least 12 months and who have worked 1,000 hours in the previous 12-month period to be eligible for family and medical leave under the same terms and conditions as the federal Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) of 1993.
Previously, school employees had to work 1,250 hours to be eligible for this benefit. HB 12 will benefit school workers who were typically unable to meet the 1,250 hour requirement due to the limited opportunities to work outside the school year.
While family and medical leave is more widely known for its use to care for a newborn, adopted or foster child, FMLA can also be used if an employee needs time to recuperate from a serious health condition, care for a family member with a serious health condition, or care for a family member who has sustained injuries while on active service duty for the military.
“It’s enormously important to ensure that all of Illinois’ education professionals have not only what they need to support the students and families they serve, but also to care for themselves and their own families, too,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “That’s why I’m proud to be signing an expansion of the Family and Medical Leave Act that will cover thousands of education support professionals across the state."