CHICAGO, IL — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Health have expanded phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include people with serious medical conditions, in line with federal guidance.
Phase 1B+ includes Illinois residents ages 16 and older with disabilities and underlying conditions who aren't otherwise covered in previous eligibility categories. At the same time, the governor says the state has made substantial progress toward vaccinating health care workers, seniors in long-term care facilities, and others who are already eligible for the vaccine.
Pritzker says more vaccines are on the way from the government after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was poised for approval. Therefore, he is asking all local health departments and providers to begin vaccinating the phase 1B+ population as soon as possible.
“As states and cities across the country expand eligibility for the vaccine, it’s vital that the most medically vulnerable like those with heart disease, lung disease and cancer have access to the vaccine, regardless of their age,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m thrilled to see that we can effectively administer more than 100,000 doses a day, and with the federal supply projected to hit 100,000 doses delivered daily in mid-March, we must be prepared to vaccinate this population as quickly as possible.”
Pritzker says the expanded list of eligible conditions will include cancer, chronic kidney disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), diabetes, heart conditions, immunosuppressed states from a solid organ transplant, smoking, obesity, pregnancy, pulmonary diseases, and sickle cell disease.
Pritzker also notes an additional 100,000 doses of vaccine per day on average are expected to be allocated to the state by the federal government starting in mid-March. Another 100 million doses is also expected to be delivered nationwide when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is granted with FDA Emergency Use Authorization.