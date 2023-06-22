Illinois residents can continue to order mixed drinks and single servings of wine to go for another five years after Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday signed a bill into law.
The state began allowing restaurants and bars to provide drinks via carryout, curbside pickup and delivery of mixed drinks back in June of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The law allowing the practice was set to expire on Jan. 3, 2024. It has now been extended until Aug. 1, 2028.
There are some important requirements the Illinois Liquor Control Commission wants Illinoisans to remember.
Under the law, single-serving alcoholic drinks including cocktails and wine are available to go under these conditions:
- The drinks can only be sold or delivered by an employee of the retail licensee who is at least 21 and has a valid Illinois Beverage Alcohol Sellers and Servers Education and Training license under Section 6-27.1 of the Illinois Liquor Control Act.
- The drinks are not allowed be sold or delivered without age verification. The bar or restaurant employee must verify that the customer is at least 21 before selling or delivering the to-go drinks. If the employee can't safely verify the customer's age or intoxication level, the sale must be canceled, and the drinks must be returned to the bar or restaurant.
- The drinks must be packaged in a sealed, tamper-evident container that must be labeled with information that includes the name of the drink and its ingredients, including the type or types of the alcohol in the drink. The sealed container must be filled less than seven days before the date when it is sold, and the label should include that date, such as a bottling date or packaging date.
- The drinks must be placed and transported in the trunk of a vehicle. If the vehicle doesn't have a trunk, they must be placed the vehicle's rear compartment that is not readily accessible to the passenger area.
- Drinks cannot be transported in the passenger area of a vehicle.
- Third-party delivery services, such as Uber Eats or DoorDash, are not allowed to deliver cocktails to-go.
In a news release about the extension of the to-go cocktails law, the state reminds Illinoisans that drinking and driving is illegal, as is transporting alcohol where drivers and passengers can easily access it in vehicles, and many local governments have their own ordinances prohibiting the possession of open containers of alcohol in public places.