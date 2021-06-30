SPRINGFIELD, IL– Illinoisans are schedules to see a raise in gas taxes for the third time in three years beginning Thursday.
In 2019 the state government approved legislation that doubled the previous gas tax from 19 cents to 38 cents per gallon. In 2020 the state gas tax increased again by 0.7 cents. As part of state law, the tax automatically increases with inflation by a maximum of one cent each year.
According to the Illinois Policy Institute, the average driver will pay more than $105 per year extra this year compared to before the gas tax doubled in 2019.
Last year, Illinois had the third highest gas prices in the country, only to be exceeded by California and Pennsylvania. Illinois is one of a few states that put taxes on top of its gas taxes. Meaning, the state, county and municipalities all tax gas that can total an additional $1 per gallon.
“Illinois’ gas tax hike comes at the same time crude oil is hitting a three-year high and Gov. Pritzker is pushing his ‘Time for Me to Drive’ campaign," Adam Schuster, senior director of budget and tax research at the Illinois Policy Institute, said. "Many Illinoisans are still recovering from the economic impact of COVID-19 and can’t afford any further pain at the pump. We can improve infrastructure by spending smarter, rather than always just spending more."