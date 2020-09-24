CARBONDALE, IL — Time is running out to fill out the 2020 census. You only have six days left. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker stopped in Carbondale, Illinois, to give one final push for people to fill out census.
Pritzker said the statewide self-response rate has surpassed what it was in the 2010 census count. The Carbondale self-response rate is 20 points lower than state average. He said there's still a lot of work left to do in the last six days before the deadline. That's why he made a trip to southern Illinois to make sure the region gets a fair share.
"The stakes could not be higher. Every 10 years in this country we count the number of people who live in this state. Based upon that number, the federal government gives states and cities funding for schools, hospitals, for roads and child care and so much more. The higher the count, the more of your federal tax dollars come to the state of Illinois instead of other states and the more representatives we get in Congress," said Pritzker.
Pritzker said if you’re worried about giving out your information, the questions are basic and don't delve into your private life.
"There's no question on the census having to do with your citizenship. It's about: you're here in Illinois, you get counted," said Pritzer.
The Carbondale NAACP chapter is doing what they can to reach hard to reach populations by hosting census events. Kurt Ford filled out the census at one of those events. He said he's happy to do his part.
"I'm seeing the need for resources and for more money to be in this community. To know, it's about $1,700 for the next 10 years. I'll be able to help out for the next 10 years by answering a few questions. It was actually pretty easy," Ford said.
Right now, the response rate in Carbondale is around 50%. Pritzker said some of that gap is partly due to area college students that live off campus and don't know they should be filling out the census for Illinois. He's asking people to help out and get those students counted.