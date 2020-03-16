ILLINOIS — Gov. JB Pritzker provided an update on COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday afternoon.
Just before Pritzker spoke at a news conference Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday afternoon. In a news release, the IDPH said it is currently reporting a total of 105 cases in 15 counties.
The state health agency said two new counties are reporting cases: Peoria County and Will County. Other locations with cases include Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago, and Woodford counties, as well as Chicago.
During the news conference, the governor called on the federal government to do more to prevent the spread of the virus.
It's been one week since Pritzker declared a state of emergency in Illinois. The governor said the state has been approved to develop its own COVID-19 tests, but that's because the federal government isn't making the tests available fast enough.
"Precious time has been lost because the White House made some bad decisions early on, which led to the current low level of testing across the United States," Pritzker said. "But at the state level we had to scramble to create more testing capability on our own."
Pritzker has ordered bars and restaurants to stop dine-in services by the end of business on Monday. Takeout and delivery will still be allowed.
Those in the state worried about the coronavirus can call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m., Central Time.