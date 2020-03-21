ILLINOIS -- Gov. Pritzker is giving updates on Facebook Live about COVID-19.
Gov. Pritzker says there are 753 cases of COVID-19 in 26 counties in the state. There have been 6 deaths, with the one new death being a 70-year-old in Cook County.
Public Health Officials announced Saturday 168 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. DeKalb County is now also reporting a case. Cases have occurred in ages 3 to 99 year olds.
Here are the counties that have been affected with percentage of case by county:
Adams < 1% LaSalle < 1%
Champaign < 1% Madison < 1%
Christian < 1% McHenry 1%
Clinton < 1% McLean 1%
Cook 73% Peoria < 1%
Cumberland < 1% Sangamon 1%
DeKalb < 1% St. Clair < 1%
DuPage 9% Washington ? 1%
Jackson < 1% Whiteside < 1%
Kane 1% Will 2%
Kankakee < 1% Williamson < 1%
Kendall < 1% Winnebago 1%
Lake 8% Woodford < 1%
With Unknown jurisdiction (at this time) < 1%