ILLINOIS -- Gov. Pritzker is giving updates on Facebook Live about COVID-19. 

Gov. Pritzker says there are 753 cases of COVID-19 in 26 counties in the state. There have been 6 deaths, with the one new death being a 70-year-old in Cook County.

Public Health Officials announced Saturday 168 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. DeKalb County is now also reporting a case. Cases have occurred in ages 3 to 99 year olds. 

Here are the counties that have been affected with percentage of case by county:

Adams  < 1%                                                            LaSalle  < 1%

Champaign < 1%                                                      Madison  < 1%

Christian < 1%                                                          McHenry  1%

Clinton  < 1%                                                            McLean  1%

Cook  73%                                                                Peoria  < 1%

Cumberland < 1%                                                     Sangamon 1%

DeKalb  < 1%                                                            St. Clair < 1%

DuPage  9%                                                             Washington ? 1%

Jackson  < 1%                                                          Whiteside < 1%

Kane  1%                                                                  Will  2%

Kankakee < 1%                                                        Williamson < 1%

Kendall  < 1%                                                           Winnebago 1%

Lake  8%                                                                  Woodford < 1%

With Unknown jurisdiction (at this time) < 1%

