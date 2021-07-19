Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will run for reelection in 2022, the governor announced Monday.
A news release from the Pritzker campaign says he and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton are running for a second term in office.
“I can’t tell you what pride it gives me as governor of the state to see the people of Illinois standing up for one another. We saw the fundamental goodness of the people of Illinois exists in southern Illinois, as it does in central Illinois, as it does in northern Illinois,” Pritzker said in a campaign video. “Part of why I’m running for re-election is because I watched the heroes across our state step up and do the right thing. We had so much to accomplish and we were able to do that -- together. I’m very proud of all of the people of the state of Illinois and we have so much more we can do together.”
Big news: I’m running for re-election.— JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) July 19, 2021
We’ve been through a lot, and I’ve been so proud to see Illinoisans come together during the toughest of times. I'm excited to fight for the state I love with @JulianaforLG, and there’s no limit to what we can do going forward. pic.twitter.com/r5UXILlrb3
Pritzker took office in January 2019, after he defeated Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. His first term has been dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and efforts — including stay-at-home orders, mask mandates and restrictions on businesses — to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.
The Associated Press reports that, while Pritzker has previously been coy about whether he would run again, his campaign account indicated he would — with $33 million in the bank as of June 30. The AP notes that, in his 2018 election bid, Pritzker — who is a multi-billionaire — set the record for governor's race spending by throwing down nearly $150 million of his own money.
After Pritzker's announcement, former state senator and Republican candidate for governor Paul Schimpf released a statement criticizing Pritzker's leadership.
"Governor Pritzker's reelection announcement today means the voters of Illinois will face a stark choice about the future of our state in 2022. Under the Pritzker Leadership Deficit, he has failed to stand up to corruption, failed to protect our veterans and families, and failed to help overtaxed Illinoisans," Schimpf claims. "In three years, J.B. Pritzker has demonstrated he has neither the vision nor the leadership skills to unite our state. Simply put, Illinoisans deserve better--they deserve a leader with commonsense who will renew our state."
From 2017 to 2021, Schimpf represented District 58 in the state Senate, which includes all or parts of Jefferson, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Monroe, Jackson, Union, and Washington counties. He did not seek reelection to the state Senate, and fellow Republican Terri Bryant now represents the district.