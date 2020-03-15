CHICAGO, IL — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that all bars and restaurants in the state will be closed to the public beginning at the close of business Monday, March 16 through Monday, March 30 to help minimize the spread of the COVID-19 disease.
Gov. Pritzker said in a press conference in Chicago that this is another hard step to take.
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot says clear and bold actions are needed immediately to stop the spread of COVID-19 and strengthen public health. Lightfoot continues to say, "“In the days and weeks ahead, we will continue to keep our residents and businesses apprised of developing information, ensuring they understand the measures we are taking and are following the latest guidance by public health officials."
The state also says they are working closely with restaurant owners and food delivery services to ensure kitchens can safely remain open for food delivery and put in place drive-thru and curbside pickup options for restaurants to continue to serve the public.
ACTIONS TO PROTECT STATE WORKFORCE
Gov. Pritzker also announced that he has directed state agencies to put plans in place to temporarily reduce government functions while maintaining core functions and essential operations.
Select employees will continue to come to work; while the remaining workforce will either work remotely or be asked to remain home on call while receiving pay. All state employees will continue to be paid during this period.
Over the next several days, the Pritzker administration will finalize these plans and update state employees and the public. The Governor's office will remain fully operational throughout this period.
SOCIAL DISTANCING REMAINS CRUCIAL
The state says social distancing is the key strategy for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.
Those experiencing symptoms should call a health care provider who will help arrange medical treatment without putting others at risk of exposure.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has a statewide COVID-19 hotline and website to answer any questions from the public or to report a suspected case: call 1-800-889-3931 or visit IDPH.illinois.gov.