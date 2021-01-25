Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN BALLARD, CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, EASTERN FULTON, GRAVES, HICKMAN, MCCRACKEN AND MARSHALL COUNTIES... At 210 PM CST, The widespread heavy rain has become more showery. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen, and several roads remain closed. The heaviest rain has ended, but flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Paducah, Murray, Mayfield, Benton, Fulton, Hickman, Clinton, Bardwell, Lone Oak, and Reidland, PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 4 HOURS

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Mississippi and New Madrid. * Until 5 PM CST this afternoon * Many locations have already picked up from 2 to 3 inches of rainfall overnight and this morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall will be possible in short time periods over the already saturated soil. * Flood prone areas will be especially susceptible to flooding today. Motorists should slow down, especially on area highways, as ponding of water and reduced visibilities will create hazardous driving conditions at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&