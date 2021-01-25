CHICAGO, IL — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new portal is available on the state's coronavirus website to give Illinoisans access to information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The governor said the portal will show residents nearby vaccination sites and how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, and give updates on the state's plan and eligibility, as well as answers to frequently asked questions about the vaccine.
“Today, as we launch the newest phase of our Vaccine Administration Plan for frontline essential workers and those 65 and over, I’m proud to announce our statewide vaccination site locator, searchable by zip code and city, at coronavirus.illinois.gov," Pritzker said in statement. "This site will serve as a hub of all vaccine-related information, directing residents to the appointment booking homepages of our 97 local health departments and our pharmacy partners, which will total hundreds of locations statewide. That also includes information on our first Illinois National Guard mass vaccination site ... at Tinley Park Convention Center, and will be updated as more state-run sites and hundreds of additional local options come online."
The mass vaccination site will open Tuesday, and is located in Cook County.
"As federal supply is currently limited and every state in the nation is facing a shortage, I urge all eligible Illinoisans to check back regularly for available appointments," Pritzker said. "And in the meantime, mask up, keep our distance, wash our hands, and remember we’ll stay healthy and safe if we look out for each other.”
In a Monday news release, the governor said starting Monday, Jan. 25, Walgreens is providing vaccines at 92 sites across the state. Eligible Illinoisans can schedule an appointment by clicking here. Pritzker says Jewel-Osco is also vaccinating eligible residents Tuesday. You can schedule an appointment by clicking here. Click here to see the state's full list of vaccine locations across Illinois.
The governor said more pharmacy partners will be coming online and opening registration for vaccination appointments in the next few days. Pritzker said the pharmacy partners will provide hundreds of sites in every region of the state.
Pritzker said 3.2 million Illinoisans are eligible in Phase 1B of the state's vaccine plan. Those residents will be able to receive a vaccine at one of the Illinois National Guard assisted sites, site operated by local health departments, or at partner pharmacies.
The governor said the sites will offer vaccinations by appointment only at this time.
Pritzker said the state will eventually launch walk-in locations and expand sites to more providers, like doctor's offices and urgent care clinics, as the federal supply of vaccines increases and Illinois receives more vaccines.
More information about those locations will be released in the coming weeks.