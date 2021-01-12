SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Military Affairs says Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered activation of roughly 200 National Guard members to serve at President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
The Illinois National Guard members will assist federal and local law enforcement agencies for security during the 59th presidential inauguration.
"Supporting the presidential inauguration is a great opportunity for the Illinois National Guard to be part of history and represent the state of Illinois," Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard Maj. Gen. Richard Neely said in a statement Tuesday. "Our Soldiers and Airmen are highly trained and I have full confidence in their abilities to support local and federal agencies as needed."
About 100 of those Guard members are with the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade’s 33rd Military Police Battalion, which is based in Bloomington and has subordinate units in Springfield, Freeport and Fort Sheridan.
Other Illinois National Guard members providing support at the inauguration will include:
— About 45 Security Forces airmen with the 183rd Wing based in Springfield, the 126th Air Refueling Wing based at Scott Air Force Base, and the 182nd Airlift Wing based in Peoria.
— Thirty airmen from the Illinois Air National Guard, who will provide communication, logistics, and religious support.
— About 10 soldiers with the 5th Civil Support Team, based in Bartonville, will support the District of Columbia National Guard’s 33rd Civil Support Team, who will support the District of Columbia National Guard’s 33rd Civil Support Team.