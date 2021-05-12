SPRINGFIELD, IL — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced a new tourism campaign to encourage people to travel in Illinois as the state prepares to reopen its economy next month.
Last week, the governor said the state is on track to reopen all sectors of its economy by June 11, and Illinois will move into its "bridge to phase 5" plan starting May 14.
At the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield Wednesday, Pritzker announced the state's new “Time for Me to Drive" campaign to encourage Illinoisans and visitors to travel in the state. The $6 million ad campaign will launch later this week, running in multiple states with TV, radio, digital and print ads as well as highway billboards. It will feature the REO Speedwagon song "Time for Me to Fly."
"After an incredibly difficult year in which the pandemic kept us all close to home and staying apart, lifesaving vaccines are bringing us back to life and heading toward a summer of fun and venturing out," Pritzker said.
The governor said the campaign is "inviting people to see all of Illinois, showing off adventures of all kinds: Historic sites and winery tours, state parks and rock climbing, hiking, and zip-lining, hundreds of craft breweries and thousands of excellent restaurants across the state."
The state's Enjoy Illinois website includes trip ideas as part of the new campaign. The site has road trip routes, including a three-day trip plan for people to visit southern Illinois that features Carterville and Marion attractions like the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge and Lake of Egypt and Mandala Gardens, as well as places to eat and shop.
The governor's office says the Illinois Office of Tourism is also working with convention and visitors bureau partners to get feedback on the best ways to support renewed business in communities across the state.
The ad campaign includes an audio ad and billboards promoting Garden of the Gods and other features at Shawnee National Forest.
The tourism industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state's Business Interruption Grant program provided $75 million to that industry, and an additional $133 million was provided for restaurants and bars. The governor's office says Pritzker's administration is looking into additional options to address tourism industry needs after the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act.
So far, the state has administered 10,110,969 vaccines. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,795 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 26 additional deaths.