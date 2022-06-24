Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he will call for a special session of the state legislature to enshrine reproductive rights in his state after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the federal protection of the right to abortion.
"We knew this day was coming. The extremists on the Supreme Court have made an abhorrent decision — one rooted in partisan games — leaving an indelible stain on our nation," Pritzker said during a news conference Friday. "Overturning Roe v. Wade directly contradicts the nation’s history of expanding rights in the United States. It’s an attack on freedom and liberty our Constitution is supposed to guarantee."
The Democratic governor said he does not believe the restrictions and rollbacks of reproductive freedom will stop at abortion. "Next, it will be birth control and other contraceptives. Next, fertility treatment," Pritzker said. "They are coming to take away women’s power to become mothers at the time of their choosing. And they are allowing states to criminalize the exercise of reproductive rights. Women and their doctors are now threatened with going to prison or being bankrupted because of the radical majority Donald Trump and his right-wing allies created on the Supreme Court."
Many of Illinois' neighboring states have trigger laws that will go into effect now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned or other strict abortion bans, including the Local 6 states of Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.
In Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson on Friday signed a proclamation putting the state's "Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act" into effect. The 2019 Missouri law bans abortions “except in cases of medical emergency.” Under that law, doctors who perform abortions could face up to 15 years in prison.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear sent a tweet calling his state's trigger measure "an extremist Kentucky law." He said the measure "creates a total ban in Kentucky that will eliminate all options for victims of rape or incest."
"As the former chief prosecutor of Kentucky, I know that these violent crimes happen, and not having options for victims of rape and incest is wrong," Beshear said.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron held a news conference Friday praising the Supreme Court's ruling and confirming that the trigger law will be implemented.
In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee released a statement Friday in support of the high court's decision.
“Today’s landmark Supreme Court decision marks the beginning of a hopeful, new chapter for our country,” Lee's statement reads. “After years of heartfelt prayer and thoughtful policy, America has an historic opportunity to support women, children and strong families while reconciling the pain and loss caused by Roe v. Wade. We have spent years preparing for the possibility that authority would return to the states, and Tennessee’s laws will provide the maximum possible protection for both mother and child. In the coming days, we will address the full impacts of this decision for Tennessee.”
Tennessee's law will criminalize performing abortions "except in cases where it is necessary to prevent death or serious and permanent bodily injury to the mother." It will go into effect 30 days after the court's ruling. The law does not criminalize receiving an abortion. However, Tennessee law does prohibit abortions on the basis of the sex or race of the fetus and other the basis of whether the fetus has Down syndrome, among other restrictions.
Back in Illinois, Pritzker said while many states will make abortion illegal, that does not mean abortions will not continue illegally in those states.
"Make no mistake: in the many states where they will be illegal, abortions will continue. Now they will also be dangerous, they will be secretive and they will be deadly," Pritzker said.
The Illinois governor said that will not be the case in Illinois.
"Let me make this explicit and clear to women throughout our state, the Midwest, and our nation: Illinois will be a safe haven for the exercise of your reproductive rights. In Illinois, Roe v. Wade is still the law, and it will remain the law as long as we have a pro-choice legislature and a pro-choice governor. Here, we trust you to make your own decisions about your reproductive health. We will defend your right to bodily autonomy," Pritzker said.
For that reason, Pritzker said he will call a special session of the Illinois General Assembly in the coming weeks to strengthen Illinois' protections for reproductive rights.
"I’m grateful to have the support and partnership of House Speaker Emanuel 'Chris' Welch and Senate President Don Harmon in this effort. Together, the Democratic leadership in Illinois is committed to taking swift action to further enshrine our commitment to reproductive health care," Pritzker said.