CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has declared a disaster proclamation for the state after a winter storm blanketed the state with snow and caused power outages.
Tuesday's declaration means Illinois can tap additional state help and seek federal assistance.
Parts of the Chicago area got up to a foot and a half of snow, shuttering schools to in-person classes Tuesday as officials urged residents to stay off the snow-filled roads.
Roughly 7,000 Illinois households were without power.
Illinois State Police and transportation officials are urging residents to stay at home while crews clear roadways.
