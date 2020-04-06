CARTERVILLE, IL — There's financial help for health care workers and first responders in Illinois. Gov. J.B Pritzker announced the expansion of emergency childcare for essential workers. The state will cover most of the cost, with parents paying a $1 copay.
Health care professionals, first responders, and grocery store workers dedicate their time to helping others.
Now, with child care facilities closed, some of them need help looking after their children while working long hours.
Pritzker's emergency child care expansion will help, because eligibility is based on role, not income.
"There are people that need this service that don't usually use childcare and are not eligible for the regular financial assistance offered through the state. Many of it is because our regular eligibility is based on income and family size. When we talk about health care and infrastructure workers they're usually just a little bit over income for this program," said Lori Longueville, director Childcare Resource and Referral at John A. Logan College.
Longueville said the expansion gives more essential workers peace of mind while they continue working.
"The governor and the state wanted to provide some support for the people who are putting themselves at risk to make sure the rest of us are safe," said Longueville.
While this is great news for priority essential workers, Longueville said this childcare option should be their last resort, because the safest place for children right now is actually at home.
"The more children in a setting, the greater exposure someone has to be able to spread that around," said Longueville.
Longueville hopes that after the pandemic is over people remember how important childcare is.
For more information, click here.