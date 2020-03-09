Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation Monday as part of the state's novel coronavirus response.
In a news release, the governor's office says the disaster proclamation will help the state access federal funding to prepare for the possibility that the virus will continue to spread.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Chicago Department of Public Health announced four new coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, cases in Illinois on Monday, bringing the total to 11 in that state. The governor's office says all four new cases are in good condition. The first two cases in the state recovered, and the state says there was no known transmission to anyone from those two individuals. The governor's office says the rest of Illinois' COVID-19 patients are in isolation either at home or in a hospital. The release says "federal, state, county and hospital-level public health officials are working to actively identify any individuals who came into contact with the patients."
Pritzker's office says in addition to allowing for federal reimbursement for COVID-19 response efforts in the state, the disaster proclamation will:
— Allow for the use of the State Disaster Relief Fund, which covers direct state costs to the Illinois National Guard and mutual aid groups.
— Allows for the use of the state's mutual aid network, in which groups of public safety response professionals can be deployed if some areas of the state experience shortages. Those professionals include health care providers, law enforcement agencies, fire fighters, emergency medical technicians and disaster response professionals.
— Authorizes the governor to activate Illinois National Guard reservists, including those who are doctors and nurses.
— Allows expedited procurement if it's needed.
— Authorizes additional executive authorities to protect public health and safety.
"As we’ve said from the beginning, the state of Illinois will use every tool at our disposal to respond to this virus, and this is the next step in that commitment,” Pritzker said in Monday's announcement. “We stand ready to put the full weight of state government in preparation for a full-fledged response when needed and will continue to update the public regularly, responsibly and honestly as the situation evolves.”
The governor's office says the proclamation formalizes the emergency procedures that are already being carried out across the state government.