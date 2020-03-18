MURPHYSBORO, IL — While in Jackson County on Wednesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker discussed the 288 COVID-19 cases in the state.
That number is expected to rise before the novel coronavirus outbreak is over. State Director of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike was also at the news briefing at the Jackson County Health Department on Wednesday. She emphasized the importance of staying home when you're sick, especially if you're younger. That's one way to break the cycle of disease transmission. Ezike said that will keep hospital beds available for critically ill people.
"We don't want to overwhelm our health care capacity. Again, there's no specific medicine, so if you can stay home and weather it out, you're creating a bed for someone who really needs it and whose life can be saved. Everyone has a role," said Ezike.
Bart Hagston with the Jackson County Health Department said at least 60% of the department's staff is partially or full working on COVID-19 health efforts.
Pritzker also announced the launch of a new website detailing Illinois' evolving response to COVID-19 and resources that are available. Click here for more information.
Wednesday evening, the Jackson County Health Department announced one of Illinois' 288 cases is a Jackson County woman in her 50s who is in isolation in her home. The Jackson County Board also issued a disaster proclamation Wednesday.