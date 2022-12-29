Gov. JB Pritzker ordered all state owned and occupied buildings to fly the flags at half-staff on Jan. 3, 2023 in remembrance of Firefighter Brian Rehnberg, who died on Christmas day shortly after returning home from his shift. He was 50.
His death is being treated as a line of duty event, North Park Fire Department posted on Wednesday.
Rehnberg served with the North Park Fire Department for 14 years. He started as an explorer with the Rockford Fire Department and began his fire service career with the Cherry Valley Fire Protection District in 1999. He was also an EMT with Lifeline Ambulance and the Kirkland Fire Protection District.
"He was a loving friend, mentor and an outstanding firefighter whose passion was providing caring and compassionate service to the public. Brian's love and passion for the fire service was unmatched and unwavering," the post went on to say.
In another post, the fire department linked to a Meal Train, which started as a way to ensure his firefighting and EMS families could provide meals. It has since turned into donations for the family.
If you want to donate to the Meal Train, which goes to Rehnberg's wife and son, click here.