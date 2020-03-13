Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is addressing the public regarding the novel coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered the closing of every school in the state until March 30 starting Tuesday amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
Pritzker announced his decision Friday in Chicago where more than 355,000 public school students will be affected.
Statewide, nearly 2 million students will not be returning to the classroom for two weeks. Other states and large cities took similar steps to shut down schools this week, but officials in Illinois resisted until Friday.