CHICAGO, IL — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and other close contacts will be self-isolating for 14 days after a member of the governor's staff tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff member was tested on Wednesday during weekly testing for the governor's office and was negative. The governor's office says the staffer attended events with the governor on Wednesday in Chicago, Thursday in Marion and Sunday in Marseilles.
Both the governor and the staffer were wearing masks during the entirety of their interactions, according to the governor's office.
The staffer has been interviewed and the governor's office says contact tracing efforts are happening to make sure all close contacts are notified. Organizers at each event the governor and staff member attended were also contacted and informed of the positive case as well as the appropriate next steps.
In accordance with state and federal guidelines, the governor and all close contacts will be isolating for 14 days. All staff who currently work in the office are being tested and must test negative before coming back to work in-person. As of yesterday, the governor's office says all tests that were ran for COVID-19 came back negative.
Staff members reporting to the office have followed all public health safety protocols including weekly testing, daily temperature checks, wearing face coverings, social distancing, and strict hygiene procedures, the governor's office says. The office also undergoes a weekly deep cleaning, with another deep cleaning on Monday night.
The governor says he will continue to hold his regular COVID-19 press briefings.