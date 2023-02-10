ILLINOIS — Gov. JB Pritzker today signed several House bills into law, including changes to prison sentencing.
House Bill 1064 abolishes life without parole for people under 21. This will be effective Jan. 1, 2024.
HB 2542 allows certain individuals who were previously convicted of a felony to legally change their name, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Those who are required to register under this act have to notify law enforcement within 10 days of their name change.
HB 0045 amends the election code surrounding judicial circuits, including the addition of a clause that says a resident judge elected from a subcircuit who seeks reelection must run for retention at large in the circuit. This is effective immediately.
For a full list, visit illinois.gov.