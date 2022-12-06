Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed into law an amendment to the state's SAFE-T Act.
The measure, House Bill 1095, includes multiple changes to and clarifications of the act, which originally passed in 2021.
The act ends Illinois' cash bail system starting Jan. 1. The governor's office says the measure creates a more equitable system in which pre-trial detention is based upon risk to the community rather than a defendant's financial means.
Changes laid out in HB 1095 clarify the court's authority in controlling electronic monitoring and escape, the governor's office says, and outline guidelines for trespassing violations. The amendment also creates a grant program to help public defenders with increases in their caseloads.
Additionally, the governor's office says the measure bolsters and clarifies the SAFE-T Act's main goal: To make sure people believed to pose a danger to the community aren't released from jail because they can pay bail while people who don't pose a risk but can't afford bail remain behind bars as they await trial.
As the Associated Press reported on Thursday, the amendment adds multiple offenses to the list of charges that can qualify people to remain in jail while they await trial.
“I’m pleased that the General Assembly has passed clarifications that uphold the principle we fought to protect: to bring an end to a system where wealthy violent offenders can buy their way out of jail, while less fortunate nonviolent offenders wait in jail for trial,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Advocates and lawmakers came together and put in hours of work to strengthen and clarify this law, uphold our commitment to equity, and keep people safe.”
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton says she believes the SAFE-T Act and the amendment signed into law on Tuesday will, "help right the wrongs of policies that have disproportionately harmed low-income, marginalized communities while helping to keep Illinoisans safe."
"I commend members of the General Assembly for coming together to make these changes and provide us a clear path to ensure both accountability and justice," Stratton says in a statement. "We must stop criminalizing poverty, and that is our goal as we end cash bail in Illinois and uphold human rights for all in our legal system."