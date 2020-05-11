CHICAGO, IL -- A member of Gov. J. B. Pritzker's senior staff tested positive for COVID-19, and now the Governor's office employees will follow Illinois Department of Public Health guidance and work from home for an isolation period.
The Illinois Governor's office says the staff member was asymptomatic and tested positive late last week. The Governor's office says the staff member was in close contact with the Governor and other staff members, who have all tested negative. The Governor was tested again early on Sunday and tested negative.
The Governor's office says around 20 staff members have been regularly reporting in person to work during the crisis while the remainder of the office work from home.
Staff members have followed the IDPH safety protocols including daily temperature checks, wearing face coverings, social distancing, and strict hygiene procedures.
The Governor's office says the office will have a deep cleaning and staff are monitoring themselves for symptoms. The Governor says he will return to the office when IDPH deems appropriate.
Gov. Pritzker will continue his daily COVID-19 press briefings.