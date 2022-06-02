CHICAGO — A Chicago man who recently traveled to Europe is Illinois' first presumptive case of monkeypox, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday.
IDPH says initial testing was completed Wednesday in one of its labs, and testing to confirm the case is still pending at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But, IDPH says health officials consider the case to be a probable monkeypox infection based on the positive result of the initial test and "initial epidemiologic characteristics."
The state health department says it and the Chicago health department are working closely with the CDC and the man's health care providers to carry out contact tracing, which IDPH says "is appropriate given the nature and transmission of the virus."
IDPH says the case did not require hospitalization, the man is in isolation in his home and he's in good condition.
"The case remains isolated and at this time there is no indication there is a great risk of extensive local spread of the virus, as monkeypox does not spread as easily as the COVID-19 virus," an IDPH news release says. "Person to person transmission is possible through close physical contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact."
Monkeypox is considered to be a rare illness, but multiple cases have been reported this year in multiple countries where it's not normally found. As of Thursday, the CDC has reported 19 confirmed cases in states including California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New York, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.
For more information about monkeypox and the CDC's investigation into the 2022 cases, visit cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox.