ULLIN, IL — Even the smallest amount of lead can irreversibly harm a young child.
The World Health Organization says there is no level of lead exposure known to be safe for the human body. According to their website, young children are particularly vulnerable to the toxic effects of lead and can "suffer profound and permanent adverse health impacts," from exposure, especially in the brain and nervous system. The WHO explains that children actually absorb four to five times more lead as adults do from a given source.
Lead can damage a young child's brain, kidneys, or stomach. It can slow development and cause learning and behavior problems as well, they say.
The Southern Seven Health Department reported in a Tuesday release that there are approximately 100,000 Illinois children six years old or younger who have blood levels that are too high.
The department is recommending that all Illinois families have their children assessed for their risk of lead poisoning. According to the release, a simple blood test can tell you whether or not your child is at risk of lead poisoning.
Pregnant women are urged to get screened as well, since lead in a mothers' body can cause their baby to be born too small or prematurely.
The health department says there are a few ways to prevent lead poisoning:
- Wash your child's hands before they eat
- Feed your child foods high in Vitamin C, iron, and calcium, which can help get lead out of their system. Examples include: meat, eggs, raisins, greens, cheese, fruit, potatoes
- Wash your child's toys frequently and throw away any with lead paint
- Don't store food in open cans or pottery
- Shower and change clothes before you come home if you work with lead. Contaminated clothes should be washed separately.
- Run cold tap water for a few minutes before using it to cook or drink. Don't use hot tap water for cooking, drinking, or making formula.
- If you're cleaning up chipping or peeling paint in your home, wear protective clothing. This includes gloves and a facemask.
According to the World Health Organization, lead can be inhaled or ingested through contaminated water and food. In the United States, common sources of lead poisoning are lead water pipes and house paint from 1978 or earlier.