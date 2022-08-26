The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that as of Friday, Aug. 26, 81 Illinois counties are at high or medium COVID-19 community transmission levels.
The Southern Seven Health Department reports that six of the counties in the region it serves are listed at high or medium COVID-19 community transmission levels.
Hardin, Johnson, Massac and Pope Counties are at the high level. Pulaski and Union Counties are at the medium level. Alexander County is at the low level.
COVID-19 vaccines for adults and children age 6 months to 18 years are available at each Southern Seven Public Health Clinic by appointment only. Adults can also get their shot, without an appointment, on the Wellness on Wheels Van.
To find the Southern Seven Public Health Clinic in your county, visit southern7.org<http://southern7.org/?fbclid=IwAR0GnegvoSnWCr3atk1TRE3kAapOqVeP_9NklXqUz7Y5YX7Ov2fnBFeU054>, download the Southern 7 App or call 618-634-2297.
For more information on the CDC COVID-19 community levels and what residents can do to be safe, visit: <https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/community-levels.html?fbclid=IwAR1rNYscTi0OYf_O5hM0XRh3Tqb76WJPjrkOMoUtiJO6TwFvC0_3FDBf9mA> https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/community-levels.html.