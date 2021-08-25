Two southern Illinois high schools have been forced to call off their season openers on Tuesday.
Johnston City will not be able to play Edwards County on Friday, the Johnston City Athletic Director confirmed to Local 6.
The game has been delayed due to COVID-19 related issues at Edwards County High School, not Johnston City.
In Perry County, Pinckneyville High School will delay their season opener against Red Bud High School.
Pinckneyville Athletic Director, Bob Waggoner, said in a statement Tuesday, that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and several others have shown symptoms.
No information has been released about potential make up days.