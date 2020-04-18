SPRINGFIELD, IL -- The Illinois higher education emergency fund has raised $550,000 to meet the emergency needs of low-income students at the state's community colleges and universities.
The Illinois Board of Higher Education, Illinois Community College Board, and Illinois Student Assistance Commission are rallying private funders to support the grant.
Illinois public universities serve more than 50,000 low-income students, and the state's community colleges serve more than 81,000 low-income students.
The three boards say the money raised will be given to public universities and community colleges based on their percentage and number of low-income students.
“While colleges and universities are doing all they can to help students during this pandemic, vulnerable students still face the unstable housing, food insecurity, or lack computer equipment and internet access,” explained IBHE Executive Director Ginger Ostro. “This fund will help meet those needs.”
The boards say examples of students who are at risk of dropping our due to the impact of COVID-19 include:
- A student in quarantine at home awaiting a COVID-19 test, who is not eligible for paid time off from his job. He cannot afford food or medication and worries how this will affect his education.
- A single mother in college who has lost her job and is no longer able to afford diapers or formula.
- A student studying from home whose only computer is too old to support the software needed for classes. Plus, her father, a restaurant worker, is concerned that he’ll lose his job.
The boards say this fund will be administered by the Southern Illinois University Foundation and each institution has an established foundation capable of quickly receiving and distributing funds.
The boards say all part-time and full-time students in good standing are eligible. Additionally, the money will be distributed as grants, which do not have to be paid back.
Students should contact their school directly to find out how to access the emergency funds.