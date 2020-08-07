SPRINGFIELD, IL — Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs says a record-shattering $1 billion in unclaimed property has been return to Illinoisians and their families in the past five years.
Frerichs says it is the most that has been returned in any five-year period in the program's 58-year history.
“Government needs to work smarter. The numbers show our improvements to the unclaimed property program created a faster, better, and more efficient service,” Frerichs said.
The Treasurer's office says unclaimed property is property or accounts within financial institutions or companies that has not been active for several years.
In Illinois, the state treasurer is tasked with safeguarding unclaimed property, such as unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, and unused rebate cards. The state treasurer is legally required to return the property to the rightful owners no matter how long it takes.
Frerichs became treasurer in 2015 and the $1 billion milestone was possible because of changes in technology, efficiency and state law to streamline the unclaimed property process, which is also known as I-Cash.
The Treasurer's office says the key to these enhancements was securing bi-partisan support to change state law. This included enacting Money Match, which allows the automatic processing of one-owner claims of up to $2,000 when records confirm the claimant's identity and connection to the property.
“While $1 billion is a significant achievement that only could be obtained by working collaboratively with our staff and state lawmakers, it is the stories behind the unclaimed property that I find most memorable,” Frerichs said.
The Treasurer's office says about one-in-four people in Illinois have unclaimed property, and there is currently more than $3.5 billion in the unclaimed property fund.
You can search the state treasurer's database for your name or the name of your business or nonprofit by clicking here.
Unclaimed property is surrendered to the treasurer's office twice a year, therefore, the office says to check the database twice a year.
