Gov. J.B Pritzker has announced a $200 million investment in federal funds focused on improving the skills of early childhood educators.
The federal funds will focus on additional training, mentorships, and scholarships to pursue advanced credentials for the childcare workforce over the next two years. Additionally, Gov. Pritzker signed HB 2878, which will establish a statewide early childhood consortium to strengthen access to high quality child care.
Roughly $150 million in funding will be directed towards resources for child care workers and nearly $120 million will go towards financial support — including scholarships — to encourage child care workers to pursue advanced credentials. An additional $30 million will provide coaches and mentors the tools needed to help child care workers pursue their degrees.
The investment aims to aims to help 5,600 child care workers who are struggling to complete a postsecondary degree.
“I’m proud to announce a $200 million investment to bolster the education, training, skills, and credentials of Illinois childcare workforce over the next two years,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are improving the lives of children across our state by giving them a new level of quality care by upskilling our early childhood workforce. We are providing educational opportunity for 5,600 people to earn degrees that will advance their careers. And we are advancing our pandemic economic recovery. All of these investments will pay dividends for years to come.”
The bill also creates a 30-member advisory committee for the consortium to submit a report to the General Assembly and the Governor’s office on an annual basis.