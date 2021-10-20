On Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker launched a new statewide school safety initiative called Safe2Help Illinois.
Safe2Help is a 24/7 program that allows students to confidentially share school safety concerns. Students can use a free app, text, or visit the website to share their concerns.
The program is not intended to punish students, the goal is to encourage students to "Seek Help Before Harm." Information obtained by Safe2Help will remain confidential to ensure the students privacy and the integrity of the program.
Once information has been vetted it will be shared immediately with the appropriate school officials, mental health professionals, and/or local law enforcement depending on the nature of the information.
“By encouraging kids to seek help before harm, we’re making it so school officials, mental health professionals, and area law enforcement are better equipped to help prevent suicides, bullying, school violence or other threats to school and student safety. It’s another way we can bring mental health struggles out of the shadows and ensure our schools are places where students can be nurtured and thrive,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.
The long-term goal of the program is to change school culture in Illinois. Safe2Help Illinois also provides free educational resources to schools that can be introduced into their existing curriculum for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade.
Safe2Help is the product of a statewide school capability assessment that was ordered following the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.