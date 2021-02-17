CARBONDALE, IL -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the launch of three additional state-supported mass vaccination sites is southern and central Illinois.
Two of the sites will be in Carbondale and one will be in Springfield.
At full capacity, the mass vaccination sites can administer a combined 2,700 doses daily with the new mobile teams providing an additional 1,600 in daily dose capacity. The Springfield site and the combined Carbondale sites will each launch with an allocation of 4,000 doses per week with plans to ramp up to full capacity, pending increases in federal vaccine shipments.
Governor Pritzker has activated additional members of the Illinois National Guard to assist the Jackson County Health Department and the Sangamon County Department of Public Health in standing up the vaccination sites and to support the mobile vaccination sites.
“My administration remains committed to administering the COVID-19 vaccine in an efficient and equitable manner which is why I’m pleased to announce these three new mass vaccination sites as well as multiple mobile vaccination sites in central and southern Illinois communities. These resources will be available to assist local health departments in administering the vaccine, a critical tool in combating this deadly virus,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
Mass vaccination sites will serve those in Phase 1a and 1b by appointment. Sites coming online this week include the following:
Opening
Location
Address
Appointment Link
Vaccine Capacity
February 19
Banterra Center
Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL
Up to 540 doses per day
February 19
Carbondale Civic Center
Carbondale IL
Up to 540 doses per day
February 17
Orr Building
Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL
http://www.SCDPH.org
Up to 1,620 doses per day
There is no charge to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are available only by appointment at this time and residents are encouraged to check back frequently for open appointments, individuals should sign up for an appointment to receive their second dose while they are getting their first vaccination.
For more information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, updates on the state’s plan and eligibility, and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, go to coronavirus.illinois.gov.