SPRINGFIELD IL — The Illinois State Police department is issuing a $2 million grant to local law enforcement agencies for firearm enforcement operations. According to a statement released by the state police on Thursday, the grant is meant to help reduce and prevent illegal possession of firearms, firearm related homicides, and other violent crimes.
The ISP says it has prevented over 88,000 unlawful attempts to obtain firearms by utilizing eligibility and compliance checks since 2020. In the news release, ISP Director Brendan Kelly remarked “ISP is now engaged in a firearms enforcement blitz across the state to keep deadly weapons out of the hands of those posing a clear and present danger to themselves or others. With grant funding available to local agencies for firearms enforcement, we can have a greater impact on reducing gun violence and protecting our communities.”
In the release, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the state is "facing a gun violence epidemic" and encourages Illinois law enforcement agencies to use these resources to "reduce gun violence and keep Illinoisans safe."
The state police say law enforcement agencies that conduct firearm enforcement operations can become members of the Violent Crime Intelligence Task Force, making them eligible to receive state-funded grants from the State Police Revocation Enforcement Fund. Applications will be available from July 1-31.