After he was indicted Wednesday on charges of bribery and racketeering, Illinois lawmakers are calling for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan to be held to account.
Madigan is accused of committing an almost $3 million racketeering and bribery scheme. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois says Madigan is accused of using his official position to get financial rewards for himself and his associates. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office names former Quincy lawmaker Michael F. McClain as a co-defendant in the case, alleging that McClain "carried out illegal activities at Madigan's behest."
After the indictment was announced Wednesday, Madigan released a statement denying the accusations. The statement reads:
"I was never involved in any criminal activity. The government is attempting to criminalize a routine constituent service: job recommendations. That is not illegal, and these other charges are equally unfounded. Throughout my 50 years as a public servant, I worked to address the needs of my constituents, always keeping in mind the high standards required and the trust the public placed in me. I adamantly deny these accusations and look back proudly on my time as an elected official, serving the people of Illinois."
In a statement released Wednesday evening, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the indictment of Madigan is "a condemnation of a system infected with promises of pay-to-play."
"The era of corruption and self-dealing among Illinois politicians must end. The conduct alleged in this indictment is deplorable and a stark violation of the public’s trust. Michael Madigan must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," the Democratic governor said.
Republican State Rep. Patrick Windhorst of Metropolis thanked the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service and federal prosecutors for their investigation into "the massive public corruption scandal that has culminated in today’s indictment of former Speaker Mike Madigan."
Windhorst called on the Illinois General Assembly to "take immediate steps to root out public corruption in Illinois by strengthening our ethics laws."
Republican State Sen. Dale Fowler of Harrisburg, Illinois, also called on his fellow state leaders to "beef up ethics reform" in Illinois.
"I hope today’s announcement is proof enough to the Majority party that we should be empowering officials here in Illinois to investigate and prosecute corruption so we don’t have to continuously rely on federal investigators," Fowler said in a statement.
Republican State Rep. Dave Severin of Marion, Illinois, said the indictment means Illinoisans "be able to exact some measure of justice for the culture of corruption he fostered as the most powerful politician in the history of the State of Illinois.
Fellow GOP State Rep. Paul Jacobs of Pomona said he was not surprised to learn of the federal charges filed against Madigan.
"Speaker Madigan consolidated the most power for the longest period of time of any politician in the history of the State of Illinois," Jacobs said in a statement. "They say power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely, and I believe that is what was revealed by the US Attorney's office upon news of today's indictment."
Below you can read each Illinois official's statement in full.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
An indictment of this magnitude is a condemnation of a system infected with promises of pay-to-play, and the era of corruption and self-dealing among Illinois politicians must end. The conduct alleged in this indictment is deplorable and a stark violation of the public’s trust. Michael Madigan must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
Ultimately, every person in elected office is responsible for doing the right thing – and not lining their own pockets. I am fully committed to eradicate the scourge of corruption from our political system, and today’s indictment is an important step in cleaning up Illinois. I have faith that our justice system will help restore the public’s trust in government.
When I ran for office, I made clear that I would be beholden to no one, and that I would serve the best interests of the people of Illinois. I have upheld that vow. For the past three years, my administration has made clear that such abuses will not be tolerated, and we’ve tightened our ethics laws. I will continue to work with the General Assembly to restore the public’s trust.
Illinois Sen. Dale Fowler
While today’s news was long awaited and no surprise considering our state’s history with public corruption, it further solidifies the greater need for ethics reform across our state.
With four weeks left of the Spring legislative session there is still plenty of time to beef up ethics reform in our state. My Republican colleagues have filed meaningful ethics reform legislation and while the Feds did a tremendous job, I hope today’s announcement is proof enough to the Majority party that we should be empowering officials here in Illinois to investigate and prosecute corruption so we don’t have to continuously rely on federal investigators.
Illinois Rep. Paul Jacobs
Speaker Madigan consolidated the most power for the longest period of time of any politician in the history of the State of Illinois. They say power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely, and I believe that is what was revealed by the US Attorney's office upon news of today's indictment. Corrupt politicians using public office for personal profit is not new in Illinois, and today's indictment reveals allegations that Speaker Madigan was working not for public service, but for self-service. These allegations are disturbing, and underline the urgent need for the Illinois General Assembly to enact strong and sweeping anti-corruption reforms immediately. I hope my colleagues on the Democrat side of the aisle, those that aided and abetted Speaker Madigan's political reign are paying attention, and that they join me to pass badly needed ethics reforms to prevent this kind of corruption from overtaking our state ever again.
Illinois Rep. Dave Severin
When I first ran for office, I promised the people of Southern Illinois I would forcefully oppose House Speaker Mike Madigan and call out the corruption that festered under the Capitol dome during his decades-long reign.
Speaker Madigan ran the House of Representatives with an iron fist. It is my hope that Madigan’s indictment on racketeering and bribery charges today will mean the people of the State of Illinois will be able to exact some measure of justice for the culture of corruption he fostered as the most powerful politician in the history of the State of Illinois, and that all those politicians that enabled his reign to continue under a swirling dark cloud would join me in demanding Madigan be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
Illinois Rep. Patrick Windhorst
I want to thank the FBI, IRS and members of the United States Attorney’s office of Illinois for their exhaustive work investigating the massive public corruption scandal that has culminated in today’s indictment of former Speaker Mike Madigan. This indictment outlines the alleged decade-long criminal enterprise run by former Speaker Madigan and enabled by many around him. The Illinois General Assembly must take immediate steps to root out public corruption in Illinois by strengthening our ethics laws. The people of Illinois deserve a government worthy of their trust and the passage of a sweeping package of reforms to prevent any politician from ever abusing public trust and a powerful public office this way again.
The Illinois GOP also released a statement regarding the indictment. It reads:
For many years, Illinois Democrats across the state – from Governor JB Pritzker on down – supported, enabled, and kissed the ring of Mike Madigan as he built a corrupt state government that served to enrich his allies and special interests while Illinois crumbled. Illinois is a diminished state and a laughing stock for the rest of the nation because Mike Madigan cared more about holding on to power than serving the interests of its citizens - and because elected Democrats across the state supported him.
The Illinois Republican Party is committed to exposing and defeating every last Democrat still around that accepted Madigan’s money, voted Madigan’s way, or defended him as the leader of their party. The list of those needing to be held accountable for what happened is long, and it starts with Governor JB Pritzker.