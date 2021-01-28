MARION, IL — An Illinois man was arrested Tuesday in Marion in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
An affidavit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia accuses 27-year-old Matthew Capsel of entering the Capitol building with rioters and fighting National Guard members who were attempting to hold the line with riot shields.
The affidavit says witnesses submitted screenshots to the FBI from a Facebook page belonging to Capsel — under the name Mateo Q Capsel — and said they saw videos Capsel posted "on the frontline of the riot and breach." One of the witnesses, who was a former neighbor of Capsel, told investigators Capsel was "known to be violent."
According to the affidavit, Capsel also posted a video to TikTok of himself at the riot. Another TikTok video shows Capsel fighting with a National Guard member until Capsel was pepper sprayed, according to investigators. The affidavit alleges that Capsel charged against a lined group of Guardsmen, running into their protective shields.
According to Nathan Stump with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois, Capsel was arrested on Tuesday evening at a hotel Marion. Stump says Capsel, who is from the Chicago area, was arrested without incident.
Capsel's first court appearance will be at the federal courthouse in Benton, Illinois. A date has not yet been set for that appearance. After that, Capsel will be prosecuted out of Washington, D.C.
According to the Justice Department, Capsel faces the following charges:
- Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and knowingly engages in any physical violence against any person or property in any restricted building or grounds; or attempts or conspires to do so.
- Forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating, or interfering with any officer or employee of the United States or of any agency in any branch of the United States Government (including any member of the uniformed services) while engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties;
- Committing or attempted to commit any act to obstruct, impede, or interfere with law enforcement officer lawfully engaged in the lawful performance of his official duties incident to and during the commission of a civil disorder which in any way or degree obstructs, delays, or adversely affects commerce or the movement of any article or commodity in commerce or the conduct or performance of any federally protected function.
Download the document below to read the affidavit outlining the accusations against Capsel.