MARION, IL — A Marion Illinois man is facing charges, the Carbondale Police Department says, after a victim accused him of stalking.
According to a Tuesday release from the CPD, the stalking accusations were reported to the Carbondale Police Department on Feb. 5.
Officers say after a thorough investigation, detectives charged 27-year-old Tyler Labelle with stalking, cyberstalking, and harassment through electronic communication. Officer say he was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on Monday.
According to the release, the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. To leave an anonymous tip, click here.