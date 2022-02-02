JOHNSON COUNTY, IL – 45-year-old John Shimchick was arrested Tuesday night following a two hour standoff with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police (ISP).
At 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to 470 West Main St. in Belknap, Illinois in regards to a report that Shimchick had assaulted two 75-year-old individuals.
When deputies arrived at the scene, Shimchick ran into the residence and barricaded himself on the home's second floor. Shimchick then started multiple fires in attempted to force law enforcement out of the home. Those fires were extinguished by deputies without injury.
Shimchick was barricaded in the home for nearly two hours before he was detained by deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and ISP. While attempting to detain Shimchick, a taser was deployed that had no effect on the 45-year-old.
According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, it took six law enforcement officers to detain Shimchick.
Shimchick was transported to Massac County Hospital for evaluation to minor injuries. He is now being held in the Massac County Jail.
Shimchick is being charged with aggravated domestic battery, however, Johnson County Sheriff Pete Sopczak anticipates additional charges.
In January 2022, Shimchick was charged in South Roxana, Illinois with with aggravated assault to a police officer, aggravated battery and aggravated resisting arrest.