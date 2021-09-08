MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– The McCracken County Sheriff's Office arrested an Illinois man Tuesday afternoon for drug trafficking.
Detectives were conducting surveillance on a known drug house when they saw a car leave. The plate on the car did not match the car it was on. Detectives then conducted a traffic stop on the car near the intersection of Old US Highway 60 West and Steel Road.
The car was being driven by 45-year-old Bradley Hicks of Golconda. During the roadside investigation detectives saw meth sitting in plain view in the car's front seat.
The subsequent vehicle search discovered 155 grams of meth and counterfeit currency. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the seized meth has an estimated street value of more than $15,000.
Hicks was arrested and held in the McCracken County Regional Jail. He has an extensive criminal history.
Hicks was charged with no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to wear seatbelts, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in controlled substance (meth) 1st degree 2nd or subsequent offense.