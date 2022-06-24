ULLIN, IL — The Illinois Police say they have charged a man in connection with a shooting that occurred on the 400 block of Kentucky St. in Ullin, IL on June 22.
State police say they were contacted by the Ullin Police Department to investigate the shooting, in which a 32-year-old man was found on the side of the road with a gunshot injury.
Police say that they located and arrested 56-year-old Robert Nelson in connection with the shooting. They charged Nelson with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated battery of a firearm, and reckless discharge of a firearm.
Police say Nelson was released from the Tri-County Detention Center in Pulaski County on a $30,000 bond.
Illinois State Police say that the investigation is still ongoing, and if you have any information about the events, you can contact the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation at (618) 845-3740, ext. 281.