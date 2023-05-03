EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, IL — A 20-year-old Illinois man is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Missouri girl.
Illinois State Police Zone 7 says 20-year-old Tyrese L. Tucker of Ullin, Illinois, is accused of shooting 17-year-old JaZaria S. Hempstead of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and another minor. Hempstead and the other juvenile, a boy whose name has not been released, were found suffering from gunshot wounds around 11:26 a.m. Sunday in a vehicle just east of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge on Route 146 in Alexander County, Illinois.
Both victims were taken to an area hospital. The unnamed minor was treated and released, but Hempstead died in the hospital on Tuesday.
State police say Tucker is being held in the Massac County Jail in Metropolis, Illinois. His bond is set at $2.5 million, with 10% to apply.
Troopers ask anyone with information related to the investigation to call Illinois State Police Zone 7 at 618-542-2171 ext. 1207.