FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL -- An Illinois man charged with murder is expected to appear in court Wednesday.
Thomas McCoy is accused of killing Kendra Ardery. The Franklin County State Attorney's Office says she died of head and neck injuries sometime between Thursday, August 8, and Saturday, August 10.
McCoy is also accused of hiding and sexually abusing her body.
He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of concealment of a homicidal death, and one count of abuse of a corpse.
Bond is set at $5 million.