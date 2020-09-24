PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department says an Illinois man has been arrested on murder charges after a six week investigation into an Aug. 8 shooting in Paducah.
Police say 31-year-old Christopher Howard, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested this week on murder and other charges in Columbia, Missouri.
Detectives say they have spent hundreds of hours investigating since the shooting happened on Aug. 8 in the 900 block of Boyd Street. They say they have conducted more than 100 interviews, served numerous search warrants, and worked closely with McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney's office.
Police say the investigation revealed an on-going, violent feud between two groups of people from Mounds and Cairo, Illinois. Members of those two groups came to Paducah to attend Emancipation Day festivities on Aug. 8.
Police say witnesses saw the groups meet each other on Boyd Street and talk before several of them pulled out handguns and fired multiple shots.
Keyshawn Childress, of Mounds, Illinois, was killed and four others were injured in this shooting. Police say Howard was identified as one of the shooters involved in the gun battle which killed Childress.
Police say, after consulting with the Commonwealth's Attorney's office, detectives got a warrant for Howard and asked the U.S. Marshals to help find and arrest him.
Howard is charged with murder, four counts of first-degree assault, first degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and three counts of first-degree criminal mischief.
If Howard waives extradition when he appears in court in Boone County, Missouri, police say they will have to get a governor's warrant to bring him back to Paducah. Police are not sure when that will happen.
The investigation is continuing and more arrests are to come, according to Paducah Police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. You can also leave a tip online through the City of Paducah website, by clicking here. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
Several agencies helped in this investigation including: the Cairo Police Department; the Alexander County, IL, Sheriff's Department; the Pulaski County, IL, Sheriff's Department; Illinois State Police; the Mounds Police Department; the Carbondale, IL, Police Department; U.S. Marshals; FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; U.S. Secret Service; the Columbia; MO, Police Department; and the Boone County, MO, Sheriff's Department.