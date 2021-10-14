TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A man from central Illinois has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Cadiz, Kentucky, woman.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says the investigation began when the Trigg County Sheriff's Office received a call claiming 48-year-old Harold F. Jett of Taylorville, Illinois, fired a gun at a vehicle on South Road in Cadiz on Thursday.
Trigg County deputies and Cadiz police officers tried to make contact with Jett, but KSP says Jett fled the area in a car. Law enforcement pursued Jett to Hilltop Street. There, investigators say Jett got out of the car and went into a home.
State police say Jett left the home a short time later, and he was taken into custody. When authorities went inside the home, they found 71-year-old Mary V. Dullenty, who was injured. Dullenty was taken to Trigg County Hospital, where troopers say she later died because of her injuries.
KSP arrested Jett, charging him with murder and second-degree burglary. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office has also charged him with additional offenses stemming from the law enforcement pursuit.
Jett was jailed in the Christian County Jail.
An autopsy has been requested for Dullenty, KSP says.