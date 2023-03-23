BENTON, IL — An Eldorado, Illinois man was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder Thursday after stabbing a passenger during an argument about which way he was driving, Illinois State's Attorney Abigail Dinn announced.
According to a Thursday release, Heath Dunning was driving the van of Dennis "Lance" Martin on the evening of April 15, 2021, with Martin riding in the passenger seat.
The pair reportedly got into an argument about the direction Dunning was traveling, and when Martin tried to remove the keys from the ignition, Dunning stabbed him in the heart.
According to the release, Denning called 911 and a deputy responded within minutes, but Martin died before paramedics arrived on scene.
A guilty verdict was returned after a three-day trial at the Franklin County Courthouse and about three hours of jury deliberation, the release explains.
Dunning had been convicted of aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, and burglary in a previous case. He is now facing charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a weapon. He will reportedly be sentenced at a later date.