An Illinois man who died about a month after he was bitten by a bat has been confirmed as the first human case of rabies in the state since 1954, the Illinois Department of Public Health says.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday posthumously confirmed the man's rabies diagnosis after performing laboratory testing.
IDPH says in mid-August, a Lake County man in his 80s woke up to find a bat on his neck. The bat was captured, and it tested positive for rabies. The state health department says the man was informed that he needed to receive post-exposure rabies treatment, but he declined.
A month later, IDPH says the man began showing rabies symptoms, including neck pain, a headache, difficulty controlling his arms, finger numbness, and difficulty speaking. He ultimately died of the illness.
"People who had contact with secretions from the individual were assessed and given rabies preventive treatment as needed," IDPH says in a news release about the case.
While human rabies is rare in the United States — only one to three cases are reported each year — the illness has a high mortality rate if left untreated.
“Rabies has the highest mortality rate of any disease,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement Tuesday. “However, there is life-saving treatment for individuals who quickly seek care after being exposed to an animal with rabies.
IDPH says exposure to rabies is common in the United States; an estimated 60,000 Americans receive a post-exposure vaccine each year.
“Sadly, this case underscores the importance of raising public awareness about the risk of rabies exposure in the United States,” Lake County Health Department Executive Director Mark Pfister said in a statement. “Rabies infections in people are rare in the United States; however, once symptoms begin, rabies is almost always fatal, making it vital that an exposed person receive appropriate treatment to prevent the onset of rabies as soon as possible.”
The state health department says bats are the most commonly identified animal with rabies in Illinois, and wildlife experts found a bat colony in the man's home.
You can't catch rabies just by being near a bat or another mammal that has the viral disease, but humans and their pets can catch it if they are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal.
So what should you do if you were in close proximity to a bat or another wild animal and you're not sure if you've been exposed?
IDPH shares this advice:
- Do not release the bat or other animal, if it's in your home, because it should be appropriately captured for rabies testing.
- Call your doctor or local health department to help determine if you could have been exposed to rabies and if you need preventive treatment.
- Call your local animal care/animal control agency to safely remove the bat.
If the animal is tested and it is negative for rabies, preventative treatment won't be necessary.
If the animal has not been captured and therefore can't be tested, IDPH says treatment with rabies immune globulin and the vaccine series must begin immediately.
Click here for more information about rabies from IDPH, including information on what to do if your pet is exposed.